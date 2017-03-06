Job Creation Requires More Than Just "Pro-Growth" Policies Like Tax and Regulatory Reform, According to Innosight

The Onus Is on Business Leaders: The Way To Create Jobs? Create Entirely New Markets While Expanding Existing Markets, a Two-Part Business Transformation

LEXINGTON, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - The talk of Washington and Wall Street may be "pro-growth" policies aimed at job creation. But government policy is not the real driver of job growth. Businesses create jobs by expanding existing markets and creating new ones: a powerful tool solely in the hands of CEOs and business leaders, not government policymakers.

According to the growth strategy consulting firm Innosight, business and market transformation -- bringing access to a lot more products and services, for a lot more people -- is what creates jobs. The personal computer, for example, opened up the constrained markets for mainframes and mini-computers. Entire new industries and business models sprung up to serve the exploding global demand for "computing" -- creating millions of jobs in the process.

By contrast, policy reforms enacted in Washington -- e.g., revamping America's regulatory or tax systems -- may help improve business operations, or the overall business climate, but they are not sufficient to drive the kind of job creation market watchers are hoping for.

"If all of a sudden America is flooded with repatriated capital, for example, history shows that it will most likely be used for things like stock buybacks and M&A," says Innosight Managing Partner Scott Anthony, co-author of the forthcoming book Dual Transformation: How to Reposition Today's Business While Creating the Future (Harvard Business Review Press, April 2017). "Investors and hedge funds may be happy with higher stock prices or more transaction flow, but that doesn't create jobs."

"Rapid, widespread job growth comes from the creation of entirely new markets and the transformation of businesses, even entire industries, to meet new demand," says Innosight Senior Partner, Mark Johnson, and co-author of Dual Transformation. "But transformations of that sort, occurring at that scale, can only be driven from within by business leaders themselves, not by politicians."

Among the points that Anthony, Johnson and their co-author Clark Gilbert highlight:

Business Transformation: A Dual Agenda for CEOs. To stay competitive, enable growth and create jobs, CEOs have a dual challenge ahead: transform the core business to maximize its relevance and staying power, while creating a separate growth engine in an entirely new business. For example, Adobe Systems used a subscription model to transform its core software business, while launching a billion-dollar digital marketing business.



"Very few industries have the headroom to just keep doing what they're already doing and hope for the best, hoping that they can squeeze out growth in a traditional paradigm," says Johnson. "Corporate lifespans are shortening, and our research shows that half of the S&P 500 will be replaced within 10 years. In industry after industry, the competitive position of leading companies is increasingly precarious."





Innovation Alone Does Not Create Growth and Jobs.





Cost Cutting Is Not Transformation.





Upstarts Don't Own the Future.



Anthony says that every big company has an opportunity to drive market-creating change, by focusing on areas of non-consumption, and the new market opportunities it creates. But that requires a transformation agenda, driven from the top of the organization. For example, Singpost , the Singaporean mail carrier, doubled its revenue by transforming its core business from mail delivery to logistics, while building a growth engine in e-commerce fulfillment.





Business Transformation Can Help Minimize Capitalism's "Transaction Tax."

"The word 'transformation' should be on the lips of every business leader in America, as well as every policy expert looking to stimulate job growth," says Anthony. "Business transformation is what creates new markets, brings new products and services to more people, and drives the kind of job growth the country needs. But transformation is a strategic business challenge, not a policy challenge. Transformation also requires vision and persistence from today's business incumbents, who have to make a deliberate choice to disrupt the status quo."

