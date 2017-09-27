Jobcase Raises $7 Million in Series A Funding Round

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - Sep 27, 2017) - Jobcase, the only social media platform dedicated to empowering America's workforce, announced today that it has raised $7 million in Series A funding led by Savano Capital Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm. With a team that now numbers 115 (predominantly data analysts, data scientists and software engineers), Jobcase has grown exponentially since its founding and today stands at over 75 million registered members.

"Jobcase is connecting America's workforce on a platform that is informed by machine learning to facilitate valuable connections, and with services that can help anyone take greater control of their own work-life," said Fred Goff, Jobcase CEO. "With the future of work proving increasingly daunting, our millions of members need us to move even faster. Until now, our profits were continuously reinvested to self-fund our growth, but now growth capital from a great partner like Savano Capital will help us move even faster in building out platform features, machine learning tooling that helps power the community, and breadth of services for our valued employer partners."

Jobcase partners with companies such as Home Depot to help power hiring initiatives on both local and national levels by promoting their local talent brand within the community. Jobcase also partners with non-profits such as the Chicago Urban League in operating jobfairs, career clinics and other training and development initiatives.

This investment from Savano Capital Partners will primarily support Jobcase's aggressive hiring plan to add up to 40 more employees to its Kendall Square headquarters by summer, 2018.

"Jobcase has a reputation for being smart and forward thinking, and when you get to know them you understand how deeply they truly care about empowering working Americans," said Tom Smith, Managing Director of Savano Capital Partners. "The future of work is a difficult topic in the U.S. today -- we believe Jobcase has the solutions that will succeed on a global scale. We are proud to support this mission."

About Jobcase

Jobcase, builders of technology and community to empower America's workforce, is one of the Boston area's fastest growing technology companies. Jobcase provides one place to manage all things job-related, including access to the knowledge, connections and wisdom of over 75 million registered members. Jobcase is an industry affiliated partner of MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, CSAIL, and Jobcase technology also powers over 100 job sites in the Jobcase Network. For more information, visit www.jobcase.com.

About Savano Capital Partners:

Savano Capital Partners is a late stage venture fund investing in technology-driven businesses. Focused on investment opportunities in high-growth companies within the software, communications, e-commerce, technology-enabled services, healthcare and clean tech/alternative energy sectors. Savano Capital Partners works with leading companies by providing liquidity to individual shareholders, such as former executives, angel investors and founders. The fund was founded by life-long venture capitalists and entrepreneurs who aim to work collaboratively with company management, venture investors and individual shareholders. For more information, visit http://www.brownsavano.com/.