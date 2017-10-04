JobDiva Announces Its Integration with Assess, a New Skills-Testing Platform

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 04, 2017) - JobDiva is delighted to announce that our integration with Assess, the newest Kenexa (an IBM company) skill-testing platform, has been completed and is already servicing many of the clients we have in common with Kenexa.

Assess replaces Prove It as Kenexa's platform enabling recruiting professionals to electronically distribute skills tests to candidates and then, also electronically, view the results. Previously, JobDiva integrated seamlessly with Prove It; but now that Kenexa is migrating its users to a new system, Assess, JobDiva has designed and built the software architecture to integrate with this service, too.

JobDiva is the leading global Applicant Tracking, Talent Management, and Customer Relations Management platform. As such, we make sure to stay abreast of the latest and most exciting developments in recruiting technology. We judged it imperative to integrate with Assess, just as we did for Prove It, and have proudly taken the lead in this integration.

"JobDiva's integration with Assess demonstrates our commitment to harnessing the latest technology for our clients' success," said JobDiva's head of Technology and Deployment, Charles Rouhana. "We have integrated with the Assess platform without skipping a beat."

With JobDiva in hand, recruiting and temporary staffing professionals have best-in-class Applicant Tracking technology at their disposal, all housed in a tightly organized User Experience. Any third-party integrations are so smoothly managed that they look and feel like organic parts of JobDiva. Kenexa's Assess is no exception.

This is a large part of why real-life users on TrustRadius, the software ratings website, voted to give JobDiva 2017's Top Recruiting Software award. We make the recruiting experience into an automated system that whirls along on its own, all while tying in countless functionalities -- such as Assess, our On-Boarding system, and much more -- that ensure users can perform the whole range of their duties from within JobDiva.

Whatever your role might be in a recruiting organization, JobDiva has a resource ready to help you succeed.