JobDiva Founder & CEO to Address Selecting the Right ATS at Staffing Industry Analysts Executive Forum North America

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Diya Obeid, JobDiva's Founder and CEO, will address how to avoid pitfalls when selecting the right ATS at Staffing Industry Analysts Executive Forum North America in San Diego, CA in February. His address will take place at 10 AM on Wednesday, February 15th.

"Fake news" is in the news, and ATS products are not immune. Attend this session to gain perspective on how to assess the accuracy of research evaluating ATS products. A pitfall to avoid in selecting an ATS product is relying on biased, misleading information that purports to be objective. Diya Obeid, JobDiva's Founder and CEO, will explain how self-described technology research companies such as Gartner, Inc., present research that is not necessarily what it appears to be. Mr. Obeid's insights will help you to separate truth from fiction and avoid being misled.

"In my decades of experience deploying disruptive technology, I have often encountered questionable information and tactics that do more to halt progress in the ATS field rather than advance it," said Mr. Obeid. "Successful organizations are the ones that see through the noise."

Mr. Obeid has been a pioneer in the deployment of staffing solutions for over 30 years. Under Mr. Obeid's leadership, JobDiva has redefined the standard for cutting-edge technology and innovation. Today, JobDiva is the leading global Applicant Tracking System and Talent Management Solution, serving more than 21,000 global staffing professionals who support the Fortune 500. With decades of experience managing the tribulations of deploying disruptive solutions in the B2B space, Mr. Obeid is a definitive source of knowledge on the challenges facing industry professionals.