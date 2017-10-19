JobDiva Given Top Ratings Among Applicant Tracking Software by Major Software Review Sites

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - JobDiva is delighted to announce that the software ratings website Capterra has introduced a 'Compare Now!' feature to their software summaries, and that according to these comparisons, JobDiva is by far one of the highest-rated Applicant Tracking Software systems in existence.

This result matches the profoundly high marks JobDiva has received from users on Software Advice and TrustRadius, from whom JobDiva received the coveted 2017 Top-Rated Recruiting Software award. The overall message couldn't be clearer: JobDiva is the leading Applicant Tracking, Talent Management and Customer Relations Management System -- end of story.

In fact, among Applicant Tracking Software listed on Capterra, JobDiva is currently the only entry that has above 500 reviews and four-and-a-half stars out of five. We're proud that our user-focused solutions have been recognized by real, everyday recruiters -- and not simply by consultants and software critics -- as the most proficient on the worldwide market.

"We at JobDiva are proud to see that the solutions we create and deliver translate into the best possible user experience," commented JobDiva's Chief Marketing Officer, Yana Nigen. "Staffing professionals looking for the best technology can read real user reviews and compare us to other Applicant Tracking Software solutions, on sites such as Capterra, Software Advice and TrustRadius."

On Capterra, JobDiva is unique in receiving four-and-a-half stars -- a near-perfect score -- in every rating category: Overall, Ease of Use, Customer Service, Features & Functionality, and Value for Money. With over five hundred reviews, that roundup of high ratings makes JobDiva presently the best-reviewed Applicant Tracking Software on Capterra, accounting for review volume.

Real-world users on other ratings sites have likewise given JobDiva their highest ratings, resulting in 4.5-star rankings for JobDiva across Capterra, TrustRadius and Software Advice.

Coming from real users, this achievement means a great deal, because unlike consultants, users have one criterion that matters the most: how effective the software enables them to be. Clearly, based on these outstanding results, JobDiva makes users more effective than any other digital staffing solution.

Interested parties can use Capterra's compare function to see exactly how JobDiva outperforms other Applicant Tracking Software. To see a full spectrum of opinion, they can then weigh these stellar ratings along with the user reviews on TrustRadius and Software Advice. After doing so, those who would like to see the best-rated staffing and recruitment software in action can connect with JobDiva to receive a free demonstration.