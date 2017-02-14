JobDiva Introduces Team Dashboard for Company-Wide Performance Metrics

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - Today JobDiva, the leading global Applicant Tracking System and Talent Management solution, brings amplified visibility to company-wide performance metrics. JobDiva has leveraged its peerless understanding of the recruitment business to create a dynamic Team Dashboard. The JobDiva Team Dashboard offers granular data about all of your company's activities, within a historical context.

The JobDiva Team Dashboard expands the popular User Dashboard to the team level, offering a meticulous overview of your team's assignment and billing dynamics. Users can break down the Team Dashboard's data into sub-reports containing detailed analysis of specific metrics. Gain insight into workforce deployment, real-time job counts, team performance relative to forecasts, and more.

With the Team Dashboard, JobDiva users can track and visualize a large swath of data in a simple, intuitive interface. We make the whole recruitment lifecycle visible in a single screen. As an additional benefit, users can load and export an immense amount of data from the Team Dashboard with a few simple steps.

"The Team Dashboard is an enormously efficient way to drill down from the macro to the micro scale," said Alec Niedenthal, JobDiva's Technical Communications Officer. "JobDiva is proud to provide our clients such an intuitive and elegantly designed roll-up of company-wide data."

About JobDiva

