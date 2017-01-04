JobFairGiant.com: Jumpstart Your 2017 Job Search Instantly

SOURCE: JobFairGiant.com
DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Say good riddance to your old career goals, start the New Year with a mission to renew, refocus and rewrite your career destiny.
In 2017, make your presence known to recruiters and employers; hundreds of people use social media to broadcast who they are and what they can do. Use Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook to connect with the world. If you are currently a customer service representative, in 2017 become an expert in customer service. Post a weekly Facebook Live video provide the Top 5 Customer Service Tip. Build your professional brand and notify the world you are available for employment opportunities. Do something noteworthy in your community that will garner special recognition and build your positive reputation in your career field.
Take advantage of free and low-cost programs to enhance your credentials. Participate in workshops that provide a certificate in your career field, Oakland Community College and Macomb Community College offer short-term certificate degree programs. Walden University has 75 Online Degree Programs, you can apply what you learn to your career. Review their website for more details at https://www.waldenu.edu/jobfairgiant. Global Information Technology offers several Information Technology (IT) Certification courses for candidates interested in lucrative careers in the growing IT industry. Review their website for more details at http://www.global-itech.com/contact.php. These programs are added credentials for professionals seeking to boost their career or retrain for a new career field.
Volunteer your talent to the right company and discover new opportunities. Ever heard of pro bono work? Take-on a consulting contract, internships are not just for high schools or college kids. If you have the education for the job but lack the work experience volunteer for the position to build your work history. Only volunteer for the position you have interest in gaining experience in. Example: Bachelor's Degree in Accounting volunteer as an Accounting Assistant. You can add this title to your resume with a description of task performed.
Media Contact: By: CJ EasonThe Job Doctor with JobFairGiant.com Telephone 734-956-4550 cj@jobfairgiant.com
