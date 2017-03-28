JobFairGiant.com Launch Mobile Application For Michigan Job Seekers

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - JobFairGiant.com unveiled new mobile app to assist those who are currently searching for a job or want to hire an employee. Named JobFairGiant, it provides users with the automatic selection of employers hiring in Michigan, two job boards for candidates seeking positions, a calendar of upcoming job fairs and access to resume writing and interview tips.

If job seekers want to have advantages over other candidates in the modern competitive labor market, they should be aware of all fresh career opportunities 24/7. Constant access to the specialized job search resources can help them to quickly get in touch with prospective employers. Hiring employers can update potential applicants about their positions using the new app. This app will help with the growing needs of employers and job seekers in Metro Detroit; mobile applications are of great use.

JobFairGiant.com launched the mobile application to connect hiring employers with candidates using the trendy approach to mobile-recruiting to spark a direct connection between candidates and employers. In JobFairGiant there is no endless manual search with keywords or parameters for fresh vacancies. Hiring companies are highlighted and applying is simple with one click. When someone is looking for a job they always have to use different accounts, sources or websites. Save your time! Launch the JobFairGiant mobile application and immediately apply for thousands of positions in minutes. All functions are free of charge.

