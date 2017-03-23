JobFairGiant.com: Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo Sizzles with Job Opportunities

DETROIT, MI--(Marketwired - March 23, 2017) - The month of March is sizzling with local job opportunities around the Metro Detroit area. Hiring employers are preparing to meet with potential applicants at the Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo happening on March 30.

There is a growing need to hire experienced professionals, college alumni, military veterans and entry-level workers to fill over 500 positions; resumes are being accepted for positions in Engineering, Information Technology, Skilled Trades, Seasonal, Manufacturing, Production, Industrial, General Labor, Customer Services, Retail, Management, Restaurant, Accounting, Banking, Office Support, Clerical, Data Entry, Call Center, Installation, Technical, Machining, Electrical, Mortgage, Financial Planning, Insurance, Education, Truck Driving, Real Estate, Nursing, Rehabilitation, Human Services, and other career fields.

JobFairGiant.com will host the Michigan Hot Jobs! Expo to be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at the Marriott Hotel located at 3600 Centerpointe Parkway in Pontiac, Michigan from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. We have collaborated with the top employers and recruiters in search for the best candidates. The upcoming event will feature over 500 immediate job openings; including several union skilled trades electrician and boiler operator positions with Fiat Chrysler, armed hospital security positions with Teachout Security Solutions, CDL truck driver positions with North Star Ranch and caregiver and nursing positions with Life Center Inc. and Great Lakes Caring.

Participating companies include Fiat Chrysler Automotive, Mercedes Benz U.S. International, Carite/Brite, Sani-Vac Services, Inc., Eradico Pest Services, Walden University, Quicken Loans, Moldex 3D Northern America, Goodman Network, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, Life Center Inc., Weedman Lawn Care, Global Information Technology, Sion Recruitment, Michigan Civil Service Commission, Concentrix, Just Energy, US Army Recruiting, Village Green, Intrepid Control Systems, Great Lakes Water Authority, Heat Treating Services, Michigan Production Machining, North Star Ranch Inc, Teachout Security, Mass Mutual Michigan Metro, Special Tree Rehabilitation, HTC Global Services, Inc., The Dako Group, Extreme Transportation, Powers Distributing, CSI Support & Development, Michigan Automatic Sprinkler, Inc., IMPACT Management Services, Jax Kar Wash Great Lakes Caring, CrossFire Group, Executive Car Rental, Provision Insurance Group, Trion Works, Proof Management, Michigan State Police, Telegration and many other employers.

Information regarding the upcoming job expo is available on the company website at JobFairGiant.com or by calling 734-956-4550.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/23/11G133927/Images/768-2-95e9b08d918a93339b8db33a9a3fd1d9.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/23/11G133927/Images/2048-1536-0a0cd52a8500896c9a185a723117444f.jpg