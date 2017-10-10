Jobvite Announces Enhancements to Automate Tedious Recruiting Tasks, Prioritize Hiring the Right Talent Faster

Candidate Ranking and Predictive Time-to-Hire 2.0 Are Designed to Speed Up and Simplify Enterprise Talent Acquisition

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the industry leader in best-of-breed recruiting software, today announced new tools and enhancements that automate some of the most tedious parts of recruiters' jobs so they can focus on the more human aspects of recruiting -- finding and hiring top talent faster. According to Jobvite's 2017 Recruiter Nation Report, 89% of recruiters said competition for talent will intensify over the next 12 months. Jobvite's new capabilities are purpose-built to make talent acquisition faster, smarter, and more efficient so enterprise recruiters can beat the competition and build a thriving workforce.

"We're proud to announce Candidate Ranking and Predictive Time-to-Hire 2.0 as additions to our existing platform of industry-leading products. They build upon a proven history of innovation at Jobvite and add new must-haves for every recruiting software solution," said Dan Finnigan, CEO of Jobvite. "We're dedicated to finding new ways to leverage machine learning, automation and AI. They eliminate cumbersome tasks that take up so much of recruiters' time, allowing them to focus on the human aspects of recruiting: finding, hiring, and onboarding talented people."

Hire Better Talent Faster With Candidate Ranking: Today's recruiters are tasked with managing a massive hiring funnel, which can make identifying the best candidates difficult and tedious. Jobvite's new Candidate Ranking system takes the lengthy sifting process out of recruiters' hands so they can spend less time in the rejection business and more time hiring the best candidates. Candidate Ranking leverages a machine learning algorithm to quickly identify the best potential matches for specific position and ranks them accordingly. Recruiters can then filter and surface top candidates by setting customizable criteria aligned with hiring needs.

Hit Goals With Predictive Time-to-Hire 2.0: A full 40% of recruiters in Jobvite's latest Recruiter Nation Report said improving time-to-hire is a top priority in the next year. And in order to close top candidates, hit goals, and stay a step ahead of competition, companies need actionable insights. Predictive Time-to-Hire 2.0 analyzes historical data to predict how quickly candidates will move through the hiring funnel and how long it will take to close a given hire. This allows recruiters to move faster and be more strategic when it comes to securing top talent.

"Machine learning and artificial intelligence are capable of revolutionizing entire industries. At Jobvite we're dedicated to leveraging these emerging technologies to make recruiters' lives easier and help them hire faster," said Robert Tsao, Chief Product Officer at Jobvite. "Our objective has always been to help recruiters streamline tedious tasks and focus on building talent, but the addition of AI and machine learning means we can accomplish that goal at an entirely new scale."

In addition to these newly announced technologies, Jobvite is committed to pursuing continued innovation for recruiters using artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation. In fact, the company is experimenting with leveraging machine learning to help overcome implicit bias in hiring with a first-of-its-kind Bias Detection prototype. This algorithm will analyze hiring trends and unearth the root cause of disparities to help recruiters reduce bias and create actionable, proactive plans for hiring the absolute best people for the job.

