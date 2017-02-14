Jobvite Announces Significant Enterprise Momentum and Formation of Jobvite India

Enterprise Bookings Increased Over 200% Year-Over-Year

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 14, 2017) - Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the industry leader in best-of-breed recruiting software, today announced the establishment of Jobvite India in Bangalore and shared key indicators of business momentum. In Fiscal Year 2016, Jobvite achieved a record amount of bookings from both new customers and the expansion of current customer usage. The company experienced over 200% year-over-year growth in bookings among large enterprises. Jobvite was also named a leader in Forrester Research's report, The Forrester Wave™: Talent Acquisition Vendors, Q3 2015, an independent research report often reviewed by large enterprises when considering talent acquisition software. A few of Jobvite's new customers include J.C. Penney, Seneca Foods, Hunter Douglas, Dollar Shave Club, and Bankrate.

The company increased support for the enterprise with powerful new tools and functionality, including enhanced search capabilities, integration with Domo business intelligence software and upgraded collaborative features for Jobvite's flagship Applicant Tracking System, Jobvite Hire -- all purpose-built for large organizations requiring robust, enterprise-grade capabilities and performance. Other key product enhancements include the Enhanced Candidate Profile and the Hiring Team Mobile App. Jobvite also launched a new Onboard product.

Last fall, Jobvite achieved SOC 2 certification, representing the highest level of trust and security for cloud-based applications. Based on an independent audit of Jobvite's architecture, processes, and controls, the SOC 2 certification meets the security needs of even the largest enterprise organizations.

Jobvite also announced a new wholly owned subsidiary in Bangalore, India, with 30 engineers, complementing the R&D team in Silicon Valley.

"2016 was a landmark year for Jobvite that proved our full-funnel recruiting software strategy -- enabling our customers to source, hire, and onboard talent on a single unified platform -- is differentiated and highly valued in the market," said Jobvite CEO, Dan Finnigan. "We also expanded our global presence with a new team in Bangalore and are coming into the new year with significant momentum in the market and a clear path towards profitability."

Beyond growing its global team, the company saw expansion of its job seeker database, which now includes more than 64 million people and over 14 million applications submitted in 2016 alone. The database offers a unique window into recruiting and job seeking trends, challenges and best practices, and informs Jobvite's biannual industry surveys as well as the recently released "New Year, New Job," report focused on insights for job seekers in 2017.

About Jobvite

