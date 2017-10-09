Jobvite Named a Leader by IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Systems

IDC MarketScape recognized the Jobvite platform for its Ability to Meet Customers' Unique Needs and 'Accelerate' the Entire Recruiting Process

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 9, 2017) - Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the leader in best-of-breed recruiting software, has been recognized as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Modern Talent Acquisition Systems 2017 Vendor Assessment (doc # US41542217, September 2017), the company announced today. The report highlighted Jobvite's SaaS capabilities, wide range of offerings, and "strong culture of innovation." This IDC MarketScape inclusion comes on the heels of significant customer growth and company momentum for Jobvite. During 2017, the company announced more than two dozen new enterprise features and new customers including Gannett, La-Z-Boy, and Partners In Health.

The IDC MarketScape report evaluated 12 influential talent acquisition vendors, assessing key attributes such as current product offering, global support capabilities, and future roadmap. It named Jobvite a leader in talent acquisition and management, explaining: "Jobvite has been at the leading edge of best-of-breed talent acquisition technologies for over a decade and has even more extensive experience and expertise among the extended leadership team. Product, services, and strategy are well aligned, powering a strong culture of innovation across these critical SaaS capabilities."

"Jobvite was positioned as a leader in part due to the breadth and coordination of their product and customer services," said Kyle Lagunas, Report Author and Research Manager for Emerging Trends and Technologies at IDC. "Jobvite is highly responsive to the technology needs of their customers, and also partners with them to facilitate successful, long-term adoption."

"As competition for top talent continues to intensify, the IDC MarketScape recognized that we're committed to building innovative, enterprise-grade technologies that deliver a seamless, engaging candidate experience for our customers," said Matt Singer, VP of Marketing at Jobvite. "We're also proud that they specifically called out the strength of our professional services and customer success teams who dedicate themselves to anticipating and supporting our customers' unique needs."

The IDC MarketScape report evaluates how talent acquisition suites are advancing beyond ATS, what sets one system apart from another, and how systems compete against end-to-end HCM and talent management suites. The research is based on IDC analysts' discussions, surveys, and interviews with market leaders, participants, and end users. This rigorous framework is used to determine the scope of vendor characteristics, behavior, and capability within the marketplace.

About Jobvite

Jobvite is the leading recruiting software company that helps emerging, mid-market, and enterprise companies hire top talent easily, efficiently, and effectively. Our comprehensive and analytics-driven recruiting platform accelerates recruiting with a Candidate Recruitment Marketing (CRM) tool, an easy-to-use Applicant Tracking System (ATS), social recruiting capabilities, mobile-optimized branded career sites, a recruiting branding solution, on-demand video screening, advanced analytics, onboarding, and seamless integration with other HR systems. Focused exclusively on recruiting software since 2006 and headquartered in San Mateo, Jobvite has thousands of customers including LinkedIn, Schneider Electric, Premise Health, Zappos.com, and Blizzard Entertainment. To learn more, visit www.jobvite.com or follow us @Jobvite.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.