Joe Anzalone Joins Housing Trust Silicon Valley's Board of Directors

Board's goal is to make housing more affordable in Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Today, Tech CU (Technology Credit Union) announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, Joe Anzalone, has joined the Housing Trust Board of Directors. Founded in 1998, the Housing Trust's mission is make Silicon Valley a more affordable place to live by supplying loans and grants to increase the supply of affordable housing, assist first-time home buyers, prevent homelessness and stabilize neighborhoods.

As a 30-year Silicon Valley veteran, Anzalone brings to the Housing Trust Board a wide array of expertise as a commercial banking executive as well as an investor and advisor to emerging-growth technology companies.

"We're thrilled to add Joe Anzalone to our board," said Kevin Zwick, the CEO of Housing Trust Silicon Valley. "As affordable housing continues to be an issue in Silicon Valley, it's more important than ever that we have the best and brightest minds working on a solution. Joe's expertise brings a much-needed additional layer to our board."

Prior to joining Tech CU, Anzalone served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer at New Resource Bank in San Francisco where he was responsible for both the product and services strategy and market development. He also co-founded Allegiant Ventures. Anzalone's substantial banking experience includes 15 years at Silicon Valley Bank in a variety of executive positions.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to serve on the Housing Trust Silicon Valley's board. They have a critically important mission to fulfill and the challenges of addressing our sizable affordable housing issues is felt by everyone who chooses to call Silicon Valley their home. I cannot wait to work with the fine individuals of the Housing Trust to address this issue," said Anzalone.

"I'd like to congratulate Joe for being selected to serve on the Housing Trust board," said Todd Harris, CEO of Tech CU. "One of our key values at Tech CU is giving back to the community, and it's great to see our leaders exemplify this value. Many of the cities in Silicon Valley are approaching the affordable housing challenge by focusing on multi-family solutions. Joe is very knowledgeable in this area and can make a real positive impact on these efforts."

Anzalone received his bachelor's degree in commerce with a specialty in finance from Santa Clara University. To learn more about Housing Trust Silicon Valley, please visit: http://www.housingtrustsv.org/.

ABOUT TECH CU

Tech CU (www.techcu.com) is a $2.2 billion credit union serving more than 80,000 members throughout the San Francisco Bay Area -- including employees of such companies as Tesla, eBay, Applied Materials, Nvidia and Facebook. A federally insured, not-for-profit organization, we put the financial interests of our members ahead of shareholder profit by helping members achieve their financial goals on their terms and by sharing the benefits of our growth. Founded in 1960 by a group of forward-thinking employees at Fairchild Semiconductor, today we continue to be an industry leader, providing innovative financial products for all stages of our members' lives, including personal banking, wealth management, private banking, commercial lending and business banking. Tech CU consistently achieves high marks for its customer satisfaction and maintains a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, the nation's largest independent rating service for financial institutions. And, with mobile and online banking, 65,000+ surcharge-free ATMs worldwide (more than Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo combined) and convenient branch access to our financial experts, Tech CU makes 24/7 banking easy and empowering.