Joe Kuna is the Newest Partner at Fractional Executives-as-a-Service Firm Chief Outsiders

Experienced chief marketer cited for his deft ability to foster ROI at small- and mid-market businesses

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Seasoned marketing executive Joe Kuna has been named partner at Chief Outsiders for his contributions in leading the firm's small- and mid-market business clients to new levels of marketing prowess and ROI, it was announced today. Chief Outsiders is one of the nation's fastest-growing "Executives-as-a-Service" companies, offering a roster of talented chief marketers like Kuna on a fractional basis to help companies revitalize their go-to-market strategies.

Known as a straight-shooting, action-oriented business driver, Kuna has a particular skill in quickly identifying untapped sources for change at businesses that have a sense of urgency in improving brand perception, product acceptance and revenue growth.

"Joe is very sharp, comes up to speed rapidly, asks outstanding questions, and takes you 'gently' from what you think you want, to what you actually need," said Walt Petticrew, Founder of LuvYa Reader, whose company recently benefited from Kuna's marketing insights.

Kuna's three decades of successes in direct-to-consumer marketing included leadership roles in the publishing and content, health and beauty, entertainment, and insurance sectors. At the pinnacle was a turn at Time Life, Inc., where he served as Executive Vice President of Marketing & Media, and also as President & General Manager of Time Life Books.

"Chief Outsiders' clients are ready for a direct, focused, and strategic approach to revitalizing their go-to-market efforts, and Kuna possesses the type of no-nonsense attitude to quickly make a difference," said Tom McCrary, Managing Partner of Chief Outsiders' Southeast group. "His proven track record of success has earned him this promotion to partner."

