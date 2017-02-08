John Marshall Intellectual Property Center Director Daryl Lim to Present at AAI Conference

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Associate Professor Daryl Lim, Director of the Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, will speak at the American Antitrust Institute's annual conference.

The theme of this year's conference, which will be held on February 8 in Washington, D.C. is "Critical Issues in Global Antitrust: Comity, Intellectual Property and Due Process."

Lim will speak about the latest antitrust investigations involving Qualcomm in the United States and overseas. Other prominent speakers include those from academia, government and practice.

Lim is considered a leader in the fields of antitrust and patent law. His book Patent Misuse and Antitrust Law: Empirical, Doctrinal and Policy Perspectives has been lauded in "World Competition Law and Economics Review," a leading journal focusing on competition law. His book has been cited to the U.S. Supreme Court by lawyers for both sides in their briefs in Kimble v. Marvel Enterprises, Inc., a case concerning post-expiration patent royalty payments. He has written nearly 30 articles and participated at over 50 conferences and talks.

His work also has been cited in several reports, including those by the Organisation for Economic Co- operation and Development, the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Canadian government.

He became director of John Marshall's intellectual property program in October 2015.

John Marshall is one of just three law schools in Chicago to be ranked in IP law by U.S. News & World Report. John Marshall, ranked 21 out of over 200 law schools is also one of 42 law schools in the country to participate in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Law School Clinic Certification Program. It is the only law school in Illinois whose USPTO program focuses on both patent and trademark practice areas.

With more than 50 specialized IP courses, John Marshall's program draws students from around the U.S. and across the globe. It has partnered with IP lawyers in the People's Republic of China for 20 years. It also conducts an ABA-approved summer program in China dedicated to IP issues.