John Marshall Law School Alumna Daissy Dominguez (JD '13) Wins 2017 Ms. JD's Woman of Inspiration Award

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 17, 2017) - Daissy Dominguez, a 2013 graduate of The John Marshall Law School in Chicago, was awarded the Woman of Inspiration Award from the Ms. JD organization this month.

The Woman of Inspiration Award is given to a woman lawyer who, regardless of her practice area or type of practice, inspires others by her commitment and passion to her work. Dominguez was one of three woman honored with the award. Founded at Stanford Law School in 2006, Ms. JD is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to the success of aspiring and early career women lawyers.

After graduating from John Marshall, Dominguez founded the Dominguez Legal Justice Center, where she focuses on social justice issues including immigration and landlord/tenant disputes.

Dominguez came to John Marshall after winning $30,000 in tuition waivers by placing first at both regional and national mock trial competitions that were part of the law school's Legal Education Access Program for Undergraduate Students and the Undergraduate Diversity Mock Trial Competition.

As a student at John Marshall, Dominguez was the president of the Illinois Latino Law Students Association and ILSA representative for the Latino Law Student Association; a supervisor and instructor for LLSA's Academic Enhancement Program, an initiative she developed and organized to increase the retention of first-year Latino law students who are members of LLSA, MELSA and BLSA; a clinical intern at The John Marshall Law School Fair Housing Legal Clinic; and the lead graduate assistant of Retention Programs for the Office of Diversity Affairs.

Dominguez's firm also recently won the INVEST Chicago's Women Innovation Fund Award. She also was named to Negocios Now's prestigious 40 Under 40 list, and from the 40 under 40 list, Remy Martin selected Ms. Dominguez as one of their two recipients for the Remy "Centaur" Award recognizing her as a successful multi-talented Latina.

"We are incredibly proud of Daissy," said Dean Darby Dickerson. "She works tirelessly and selflessly to advance the cause of justice. And she truly does serve as an inspiration to current John Marshall students, and others who benefit from her work."

