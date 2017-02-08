John Marshall Law School Attorney to Speak on Financial Exploitation of Senior Citizens

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - R. Dennis Smith, project manager for The John Marshall Law School's Fair Lending & Home Preservation Law Project, will speak on February 9 at the Cook County Circuit Court's Elder Justice Center on reverse mortgages and predatory lending.

Smith's presentation is part of John Marshall Law School's Fair Housing Legal Support Center & Clinic's ongoing educational and outreach program about the financial exploitation of senior citizens. A Technical Assistance Citywide grant for $28,825 from the City of Chicago's Department of Planning and Development has helped to fund the outreach.

Smith's talk, the first of eight scheduled presentations about protecting seniors from financial exploitation will be held in the in courtroom of Hon. Patricia Banks, the presiding judge of Cook County Circuit Court's elder law and miscellaneous remedies division. Her courtroom is in room 2005 of the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago.

Smith is scheduled to make presentations to seniors at the six City of Chicago regional senior centers throughout Chicago in April. April is Fair Housing Month.

John Marshall's Fair Housing Legal Support Center & Clinic is dedicated to educating the public about fair housing law and providing legal assistance to private or public organizations that seek to eliminate discriminatory housing practices.