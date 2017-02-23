John Marshall Law School Professor Wojcik is a 10-Time Section Chair at the AALS

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - The Association of American Law Schools (AALS) is the nation's largest organization for legal education. This year, Professor Mark Wojcik of The John Marshall Law School, is serving as a Chair of an AALS Section for the 10th time.

This year Wojcik is chairing the AALS Section on International Legal Exchange, a section that he previously chaired in 1998. The Section promotes communication and understanding by helping to promote foreign educational exchange programs for faculty and law students in the United States and in foreign nations.

"Being involved in the AALS allows me to work with law professors from across the country and around the world," said Wojcik, who practiced customs and international trade law before joining John Marshall's faculty in 1992. "I'm grateful for the confidence that my colleagues have in me when they elect me as Chair of an AALS Section."

At John Marshall, Wojcik teaches International Law, International Business Transactions, Lawyering Skills, Torts, and Sexual Orientation Law. He has taught and lectured in 11 foreign countries, including at the University of Lucerne in Switzerland, the Free La Faculty of Monterrey in Mexico, Vytautas Magnus University School of Law in Lithuania and the University of Cagliari in Sardinia, Italy.

Wojcik chaired the AALS Section on North American Cooperation last year and in 2004-2005 and also has twice chaired the Section on Graduate Programs for Non-U.S. Lawyers. He has chaired the Section on International Human Rights; the Section on International Law; the Section on Legal Writing, Reasoning and Research; and the Section on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity issues. He has also served as an officer of the Section on Art Law and a member of the Executive Committee of the Section on Defamation and Privacy.

Wojcik is currently serving as Diversity Officer for the Section of International Law of the ABA. He is President-elect of Scribes-The American Society of Legal Writers. He also served on the governing boards of the Chicago Bar Association and the Illinois State Bar Association. He is the author and co-author of numerous law review articles, book chapters and books, including the first casebook on AIDS Law, the first legal writing text for non-native speakers of English and Illinois Legal Research.

Wojcik also founded the Global Legal Skills Conference, an international legal skills conference that has been held in the United States, Costa Rica, Mexico and Italy.

The Chicago Bar Foundation presented him with awards for outstanding service to the legal profession and for pro bono service. He was also inducted into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame.

