John Marshall Law School's Legal Writing, Trial Advocacy and Intellectual Property Programs Ranked Among Top in the Country: 2018 US News Rankings

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - The John Marshall Law School's Legal Writing, Trial Advocacy and Intellectual Property Law programs have been ranked among the country's best in the 2018 U.S. News & World Report's Best Graduate Schools. John Marshall is one of the few law schools in the country to receive top 20 specialty rankings in three areas.

U.S. News & World Report ranked John Marshall's Legal Writing Program as the fifth best in the country and the best in the Midwest. John Marshall's program is known for its rigorous research and writing requirements. All students must take four semesters of legal drafting courses. It also houses the largest in-school writing resource center in the country.

Professor Kim Chanbonpin, director of the Lawyering Skills Program, called the high rank evidence of John Marshall's leadership in the legal writing community. "Our national ranking is based, in part, on our rigorous and innovative Lawyering Skills curriculum. We enjoy a special agility in responding to the changing demands of law practice and our students benefit by taking these skills with them into a competitive job market," said Chanbonpin.

John Marshall's Trial Advocacy Program was ranked 13th in the nation this year. "At John Marshall, we have a long tradition of excellence in our trial advocacy program," said Professor Marc Ginsberg, director of John Marshall's Center for Advocacy & Dispute Resolution. "Our competitive teams continue to enjoy national recognition. Every John Marshall student experiences trial advocacy training. Our trial advocacy program emphasizes professionalism, collegiality and collaboration."

John Marshall's Intellectual Property Law Program was ranked 19th in the nation and is one of only five law schools in the country to have a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office-Certified clinical program serving the entire United States. "Our IP program continues to offer our students front row access to the most important issues of the day and the personalities that help shape them. We are proud of our long and deep heritage in IP, even as we retool in order to remain relevant. With the steadfast support of the school and our partners, we strive to do today what others only think of doing tomorrow," said Professor Daryl Lim, director of the Center for Intellectual Property, Information & Privacy Law.

About The John Marshall Law School

The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.