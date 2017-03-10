John Marshall Named a Top Law School for Partnership Path in Big Law

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - The John Marshall Law School was named a top law school by The National Law Journal for having the most number of graduates promoted to partnership in 2016 in the country's largest law firms.

According to The National Law Journal's annual "Go-To Law Schools" special report, 12 John Marshall alumni made partner in top law firms over the last year. The numbers propelled John Marshall on to this year's list.

"John Marshall trains practice-ready lawyers who are versatile, entrepreneurial and ethical. Our students work hard and doggedly pursue their dreams. These rankings reflect that our graduates have the ability to not only practice in a variety of settings, including big law, but to rise to the top," said John Marshall Law School Dean Darby Dickerson. "We are thrilled to hear about our alumni's continued successes."

At John Marshall, all students must complete 18 credit hours of experiential learning to graduate. They complete this requirement through a variety of courses, including externships, simulation classes and clinics.

The National Law Journal used data provided by the country's 100 largest law firms, data from ALM Media's Rival Edge database and independent reporting to determine its rankings.

About The John Marshall Law School

The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2017 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 5th, its Trial Advocacy Program 19th and its Intellectual Property Law Program 21st in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.