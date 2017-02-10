John Marshall's International Law and ADR Programs Rated Among the Best in the Country

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - February 10, 2017) - Specialty programs at The John Marshall Law School in Chicago have again been rated among the nation's best.

preLaw magazine rated John Marshall's Alternative Dispute Resolution program among the top 10 in the country and the law school's International Law program among the top 20.

"We are pleased to receive continued recognition for our curriculum and programs," said Dean Darby Dickerson. "Our law school prepares ours students to be practice-ready and provide them with the skills and knowledge that give them an advantage in a tough job market."

John Marshall's Alternative Dispute Resolution program is part the law school's Center for Advocacy & Dispute Resolution, which offers a JD Certificate in Alternative Dispute Resolution. The certificate allows graduates to distinguish themselves by honing their practical skills in arbitration, client counseling, mediation and negotiation. Students also must complete an approved externship.

"At John Marshall, we have a long tradition of excellence in our Advocacy and Dispute Resolution program," said Professor Marc Ginsberg, director of John Marshall's Center for Advocacy & Dispute Resolution. "We offer a wide variety of alternative dispute resolution courses and an Alternative Dispute Resolution certificate program. Our mediation, arbitration, negotiation and client counseling teams are highly competitive and we host an American Bar Association Alternative Dispute Resolution competition each year."

"Through our clinical program, students become certified mediators and mediate cases in the Cook County court system. Students also work in a variety of alternative dispute resolution-related externship placements. Our program emphasizes professionalism, collegiality and collaboration," said Ginsberg.

John Marshall's International Law program also earned top honors from preLaw magazine, which noted the growing importance of international law in an increasingly global and interconnected world.

"With the ever-changing international landscape, it is more essential than ever that lawyers have a grounding in the world of international business and trade law. The John Marshall LLM in International Business & Trade Law introduces our students not just to doctrinal international law, but also to faculty and students trained in a wide array of legal cultures. We are delighted that the program has been recognized for its excellence," said Professor Paul Lewis, Director of the Center for International Law.

John Marshall offers JD and LLM students a variety of certificate programs including one in International Human Rights and three in International Business and Trade Law.

The law school's Center for International Law also sponsors a variety of programs, seminars and conferences, manages the Global Markets Law Journal and regularly welcomes visiting international lawyers, judges and scholars.

About The John Marshall Law School

The John Marshall Law School, founded in 1899, is an independent law school located in the heart of Chicago's legal, financial and commercial districts. The 2017 U.S. News & World Report's America's Best Graduate Schools ranks John Marshall's Lawyering Skills Program 5th, its Trial Advocacy Program 19th and its Intellectual Property Law Program 21st in the nation. Since its inception, John Marshall has been a pioneer in legal education and has been guided by a tradition of diversity, innovation, access and opportunity.