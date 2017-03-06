John Nalli appointed as President of ACSESS Toronto Ontario Chapter

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - Recruitment firm People Store, announced the appointment of CEO John Nalli to the role of President of the ACSESS Toronto Ontario Chapter.

About ACSESS

As the national voice of recruiting, employment and staffing services industry, the Association of Canadian Search, Employment & Staffing Services (ACSESS) leads Canada to work. ACSESS advances best practices and ethical standards for the $13 billion staffing industry through advocacy, government relations, professional development, resources and research.

ACSESS was formed in 1998 when The Association of Professional Placement Agencies & Consultants (founded 1962) merged with the Employment and Staffing Services Association of Canada (founded 1968). Blending these two associations gave ACSESS an expanded mandate to represent all facets of the employment, recruitment and staffing services industry.

ACSESS' more than 1,200 member offices offer staffing solutions in professional search, temporary and contract staffing across Canada. Members provide a key service to businesses and offer a broad range of solutions to help companies in Canada be more successful.

ACSESS member companies pledge to uphold the Association's Code of Ethics & Standards. They are committed to an industry that empowers clients to respond to business realities and changing technologies and offers all levels of workers a growing range of employment opportunities. ACSESS offers corporate memberships to any independent organization engaged in providing placement and executive search services, temporary and contract staffing services to the public sector and the business community in Canada.

About John Nalli

Since joining the staffing industry in 1995, John Nalli has enjoyed an illustrious career. John's journey within the staffing industry is truly a Canadian success story.

Some of the most notable highlights during John's 20+ years in the industry include:

Recruitment Roles, Business Development Roles, Branch Management Roles, Regional Management Roles, President & CEO Roles





Honored as one of Canada's Emerging Growth Companies by PROFIT & Canadian Business Magazine across ten different years





Voted the Best Staffing Firm by Readers Choice across nine different years





Recognized as one of the 100 Best Small Medium Company to Work for in Canada, as identified in the Globe & Mail in two different years





Recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year, by the ICCO





Awarded the Next Generation Award, by the ICCO





