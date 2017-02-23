Johnny Hockey and Pizza 73 offer a hat trick special for a great cause

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Feb. 23, 2017) - Pizza 73, Western Canada's leading pizza chain, has announced a special offer with Calgary Flames left winger Johnny Hockey Gaudreau.

The chain will offer the "Johnny Hockey Hat Trick Special" at its Calgary area stores for a limited time. With every one of these specials sold, Johnny Hockey will personally donate to the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation.

"We have been big fans and supporters of Johnny since his rookie season," said Pat Finelli, Chief Marketing Officer for Pizza 73. "Our long-standing relationship with the Calgary Flames is a true partnership. We definitely feel that we've scored a hat-trick with Johnny Hockey – he's a great leader both on and off the ice."

Pizza 73 first began its partnership with Johnny Hockey in 2014, during his rookie season with the Calgary Flames.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be continuing my partnership with Pizza 73," said Gaudreau. "I have been a part of the Pizza 73 family since my rookie season and I look forward to representing Pizza 73 both on the ice with the Flames and in the community."

Pizza 73 is committed to supporting the communities it serves by sponsoring local sports teams and athletes who perform at all levels. The company is the official pizza of the Calgary Flames, Hitmen, Stampeders, Edmonton Oilers and FC Edmonton, as well as a number of junior league sports teams across Alberta. In addition, the pizza chain supports Children's Miracle network and local children's hospitals year-round through its Slices for Smiles Foundation.

About Pizza 73

Established in 1985, Pizza 73 aims to satisfy every customer by providing excellent quality food and true value in a fast and friendly manner. The company is a leader in the communities it serves and offers a broad range of menu items with 20 varieties of specialty pizzas, over 20 different toppings and four styles of crust (traditional pan, super pan, whole grain and gluten-free), and an assortment fresh side dishes including chicken wings, boneless wings, wedgies, dipping sauces and salads. Visit www.pizza73.com for more information.