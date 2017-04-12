John's Incredible Pizza Company Announces Grand Opening of its Newest Location in Northern California

California-based Family Fun Hotspot Hosts Incredible Grand Opening Celebration in Newark, California

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - April 12, 2017) - John's Incredible Pizza Company will host its official grand opening ceremony in celebration of its newest location at NewPark Mall in Newark, Calif., from 2:30 to 10:00 p.m. on April 26, 2017. The 65,000 square foot indoor family entertainment center will bring new meaning to the word "incredible," featuring more than 100 games, rides and attractions for the entire family. Guests are also invited to indulge in a variety of homemade freshly prepared items from John's famous All You Can Eat Buffet.

"Opening our location in Newark has been an exciting experience," said Owner and Founder John Parlet. "We've already received tremendous support from the local community, and we're thrilled to now be offering our famous incredible food, games, rides and attractions in Newark!"

The highly-anticipated Newark location includes an All You Can Eat Buffet with many items made from scratch. The buffet features 20 varieties of freshly-made pizzas, fried chicken, pasta with homemade sauces, a 40+ item salad bar, soups, potato bar and desserts. Guests are invited to enjoy their meal in one of the many themed dining rooms, including the Tahoe-style "Cabin Fever," the kid-favorite "Toon Time Theatre," or "Hall of Fame" sports room featuring big screen TVs to watch your favorite game.

To celebrate the launch of its 12th location, guests will be invited to experience the "incredible" with an official ribbon cutting April 26 at 2:30 p.m. Parlet, along with city officials and the Newark Chamber of Commerce, will be there to commemorate the event.

"As our community footprint continues to expand, we welcome John's Incredible Pizza Company to Newark," said Valerie Boyle, president and CEO of the Newark Chamber of Commerce. "We are excited to watch John's Incredible Pizza Company grow and share in the incredible with everyone for years to come."

In the spirit of giving back to the community, John's Incredible Pizza Company will also present its philanthropic partner, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, with a donation to help continue and support the work that the Children's Miracle Network hospital is doing in the Bay Area.

As a special thank you for joining the fun, guests will receive 10 free Fun World credits with the purchase of a regular buffet. Attendees can also expect an appearance by John's loveable mascot IncrediBear, who will be passing out free balloons and temporary tattoos for the whole family at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. To add to the excitement, 99.7 NOW will be on-site giving away many prizes, including Free Pizza-For-a-Year!

To learn more about the Newark grand opening, visit www.johnspizza.com/newarkfun. For more information about John's Incredible Pizza Company, including hours, pricing and party packages, please visit www.johnspizza.com.

About John's Incredible Pizza Company

Founder John Parlet opened the very first John's Incredible Pizza Company location in Victorville, Calif. in 1997 to a crowd of curious guests waiting to experience the food and fun promised inside. Fast forward 20 years later and John's now operates nationally with 12 locations, expanding its footprint to over 60,000 square feet with an All You Can Eat Buffet, over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions.

