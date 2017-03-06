John's Incredible Pizza Company Gives Back to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, a Children's Miracle Network Hospital

California-based Family Fun Hotspot to Partner with UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) - In the spirit of giving back to the community, John's Incredible Pizza Company will drive awareness and raise funds for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, the Bay Area's Children's Miracle Network hospitals, through a series of collaborations at its newest location in the NewPark Mall in Newark, Calif.

"At John's, giving back to the community is embedded into every aspect of our business," said owner and founder, John Parlet. "Working with UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals and seeing the dedication that each and every hospital employee has is inspiring. It makes you want to get up and do something. That's exactly what we're going to do -- give back to this organization and the community."

To celebrate the launch of its twelfth location, John's Incredible Pizza Company will host a two-day private preview for UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals families and supporters. Invited guests will receive complimentary admission, which includes an All You Can Eat Buffet, Unlimited Beverages and a $10 FunCard good for games, rides and attractions. While the celebrations will be free, guests are also encouraged to make a donation online or in-store to benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals and will be entered for a chance to win free pizza for a year. John's Incredible Pizza Company will also donate 20 percent of proceeds from all FunCard Special sales during these private preview days.

In addition to the preview events, John's Incredible Pizza Company will also be donating birthday parties to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals families to show their support and appreciation. Each party will include the All You Can Eat Buffet, Unlimited Beverages, $15 FunCard, 50 redemption tickets and 2 rides per person; plus a private room, party host, balloons, games, music, personalized centerpiece, gift for the birthday child and a visit from IncrediBear, John's playful mascot.

"As the safety net hospitals for thousands of children in the Bay Area and beyond, we rely on the generosity of companies like John's Incredible Pizza Company to fulfill our mission of providing the highest quality care to all kids -- regardless of ability to pay," said Children's Miracle Network Officer Kelsey Cunningham.

Opening to the public this spring, the 65,000 square-foot location will feature an All You Can Eat Buffet with many items made from scratch. The buffet features 20 varieties of freshly made pizzas, fried chicken, pasta with homemade sauces, a 40+ item salad bar, soups, potato bar, and desserts. Guests are invited to enjoy their meal in one of the many themed dining rooms, including the Tahoe-style "Cabin Fever", the kid-favorite "Toon Time Theatre", or "Hall of Fame" sports room featuring big screen TVs to watch your favorite game. For more information on John's Incredible Pizza Company and for the latest updates on the Newark location please visit www.johnspizza.com.

About John's Incredible Pizza Company

Founder John Parlet opened the very first John's Incredible Pizza Company location in Victorville, California in 1997 to a crowd of curious guests waiting to experience the food & fun promised inside. Fast forward 20 years later and John's now operates nationally with 12 locations, expanding its footprint to over 60,000 square feet with an All You Can Eat Buffet, over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit www.johnspizza.com.

About UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals are members of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), a non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for 170 Children's Hospitals across North America. In the Bay Area, 100% of funds raised by CMNH corporate partners in the Bay Area benefit UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals -- most of it one dollar at a time. Some of the ways CMNH corporate partners give back include in-store fundraising campaigns, regular employee contributions, and cause marketing programs. For more information visit www.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132243/Images/Fun_World_-_Games-68e107ba59d98137bdb8f3d123b39bb0.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/6/11G132243/Images/Twister-eeae717eb20db041bf717f2c6a69a595.JPG