John's Incredible Pizza Company Invites Teachers to Sneak Peek of Newark Location

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - In anticipation of its grand opening this spring, John's Incredible Pizza Company will host a special sneak preview of its Newark, Calif. location to show its appreciation to all teachers in the surrounding areas. The indoor family entertainment center is inviting educators and up to three guests to enjoy complimentary admission to the Newark location, which includes John's All You Can Eat Buffet, Unlimited Beverages and a $10 FunCard.

"We wanted to show our gratitude for educators in the Newark area," said owner and founder, John Parlet. "Teachers pave the way for our children, and nothing is more important than providing them with the tools to become leaders for tomorrow. At John's, we want to celebrate and recognize these unsung heroes, and what better way to do that than by opening our doors to our Newark location and inviting them in."

Local teachers must register by Wednesday, Feb. 22 at http://www.johnspizza.com/teacherday. Space is limited.

John's Incredible Pizza Company supports youth education through community involvement at all 11 of its current locations. One of the most popular programs, Accolades for Good Grades, rewards students who bring in a qualifying report card by giving free Fun World Credits. John's Incredible Pizza Company also works directly with local schools through its Teacher's Choice Awards Program to distribute incentive awards, including free admission or Fun World Credits, to deserving students. Through these programs, John's Incredible Pizza Company aims to motivate students to achieve their best.

John's also offers schools special group packages for field trips, tours and end-of-year celebrations.

Opening to the public in spring, the 65,000 square-foot location will feature an All You Can Eat Buffet with many items made from scratch. The buffet features 20 varieties of freshly made pizzas, fried chicken, pasta with homemade sauces, a 40+ item salad bar, soups, potato bar, and desserts. Guests are invited to enjoy their meal in one of the many themed dining rooms, including the Tahoe-style "Cabin Fever", the kid-favorite "Toon Time Theatre", or "Hall of Fame" sports room featuring big screen TVs to watch your favorite game. For more information on John's Incredible Pizza Company and for the latest updates on the Newark Grand Opening, please visit www.johnspizza.com.

Founder John Parlet opened the very first John's Incredible Pizza Company location in Victorville, California in 1997 to a crowd of curious guests waiting to experience the food & fun promised inside. Fast forward 20 years later and John's now operates nationally with 12 locations, expanding its footprint to over 60,000 square feet with an All You Can Eat Buffet, over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions.

