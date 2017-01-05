John's Incredible Pizza Company Starts Construction of a 65,000 Square Foot Store at NewPark Mall in Newark, California

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - John's Incredible Pizza Company is slated to open a 65,000 square foot family entertainment center at the newly-renovated NewPark Mall in Newark, California in spring 2017. The venue will be located in the mall's new restaurant pavilion. John's will add approximately 250 jobs to the local area and will be able to accommodate over 1000 guests. "We are pleased to bring our family-focused restaurant and entertainment facility to Newark," said Owner & Founder, John Parlet. "We look forward to becoming an integral part of this community and providing an incredible experience of Food and Fun for all."

What makes John's design unique is the combination of food on one side of the venue and fun on the other. Upon entering guests will find a family style All You Can Eat Buffet with many items made from scratch. The buffet features a variety of freshly made pizzas, fried chicken, pasta with homemade sauces, a 40+ item salad bar, soups, potato bar, and desserts. Guests can enjoy their meal in one of many themed dining rooms, including the Tahoe-style "Cabin Fever," the kid favorite "Toon Time Theatre," or "Hall of Fame" sports room with big screens TVs. On the other side, guests of all ages will find Fun World jam-packed with over 100 games, rides and attractions. Guests will enjoy adult-sized Bumper Cars; Twister, an intense spinning experience; Mini Bowling Alley and Air IncrediBear, a swinging plane. Plus kids are sure to love their furry, dancing mascot named IncrediBear. The venue will also have numerous party rooms for birthday parties, private events and business meetings.

ABOUT JOHN'S INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY

In September of 1997, founder, John Parlet, opened the very first John's Incredible Pizza Company location in Victorville, California to a crowd of curious guests waiting to experience the food & fun promised inside. Nineteen years later, with 11 locations, the typical John's footprint has grown to over 50,000 square feet with an All You Can Eat Buffet, over 100 of the latest games, rides and attractions. For more information visit: www.johnspizza.com.

ABOUT NEWPARK

NewPark is a 1.1 million square foot shopping center home to more than 150 specialty stores including a 12-screen AMC Theatres® featuring both IMAX® and AMC Prime auditoriums, Macy's, H&M, Swarovski, The Body Shop, Victoria's Secret, New York & Co., Forever 21 and the Disney Store. The center also features more than 20 casual-dine and fast-casual restaurants.For more information visit: www.newparkmall.com.

ABOUT ROUSE PROPERTIES

Rouse Properties is one of the country's largest regional mall owners, with a geographically diverse portfolio that spans the United States from coast to coast. Owned by affiliates of Brookfield Asset Management, the Company operates 36 malls and retail centers in 22 states encompassing approximately 23.5 million square feet. Rouse Properties was founded on a legacy of innovation andcreativity. For more information visit: www.rouseproperties.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/5/11G126630/Images/Boogie_Bump-562124416e43ac0fb85c5d1518b846c8.jpg