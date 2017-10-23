Johnston Pratt PLLC Selects Innovative Computing Systems as Legal Technology Provider

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Recently formed law firm Johnston Pratt PLLC has chosen Innovative Computing Systems for legal technology services and support.

Johnston Pratt PLLC formed Monday, June 5, 2017, and consists of five partners who split from Kane Russell Coleman & Logan PC and four associates focusing on banking and financial services clients, including litigation, bankruptcy, real estate and compliance work.

Johnston Pratt partner Robert Gifford discussed his firm's information security in a Law360 article. The article noted that the partners were "driven by a desire to capture work that (they) were losing because of business conflicts at (Kane Russell) and by their goal to jump to the forefront of data security for their clients. . . . Those clients are deeply concerned about the data breaches impacting businesses and law firms, and want and need top-of-the-line information security, he said. Johnston Pratt is better able to take advantage of enterprise security and technology solutions that ensure it can be responsive to the changing demands on its financial industry clients, he said. Options like cloud hosting, which can be 'daunting and undesirable for other practice groups' could be right for the firm's clients in some circumstances, he said by way of example."

Michael Kemps, president and founder of Innovative Computing Systems, says, "We are very proud to have been chosen as the legal technology integrator for a law firm so devoted to its clients' information security. Now, with our client being well-situated in a secure cloud environment, it can continue to provide premier legal services to its own clients with speed, consistency and without interruption."

The full Law360 story can be found at: https://www.law360.com/articles/931142/kane-russell-alums-launch-financial-services-focused-firm.

