Join Industrial Info's Labor Market Expert at Annual Supplier Expo in Houston, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwired - Feb 6, 2017) - Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Attendees at next week's Annual Supplier Expo in Houston, Texas, can meet with Tony Salemme, Industrial Info's Vice President - Craft Labor Group, who will share his expertise on labor markets. Hosted by ISM-Houston, the expo will be held February 15 at the Marriott West Loop by the Galleria.

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.