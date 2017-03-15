Join over 1000 Financial Services Executives, Prevalent's Third-Party Risk Experts and American Banker Magazine for Webinar on New York's New Cybersecurity Requirements

Prevalent Draws on Experience Managing Thousands of Third-Party Vendors, Approximately A Million Risk Incidents, to Address Compliance With High-Impact Legislation

WARREN, NJ--(Marketwired - Mar 15, 2017) - New cybersecurity requirements that address third parties/vendors of enterprise organizations, issued by the State of New York, are forcing finance organizations to comply with new sweeping cybersecurity regulations for managing third-party risk. Prevalent and American Banker are conducting a webinar for banking and finance professionals on March 16, 2017 at 2:00 EDT and 11:00 AM PDT to address these new regulations and what they mean for enterprise users.

Prevalent's award-winning third party risk management technology has been helping global organizations, including many of the world's top banking and finance organizations and innovators, manage the security threats and risks associated with third and fourth-party vendors since 2011.

In this webinar, Prevalent's Sr. Director of Third-Party Risk Strategy will advise financial IT, security and compliance professional peers on the scope, impacts and obligations that the new regulations place on their organizations. The webinar will also advise them on market-proven, effective approaches for compliance, including best practices in collecting vendor due diligence and assessing vendor risk controls. It will also review specific systematic programs for successfully structuring and executing vendor risk management programs to assure ongoing compliance and timely actionable intelligence.

To Attend: "The State of NY Strikes Again" -- the educational webinar on the new NYS Cybersecurity Requirements (23 NYCRR 500) to be held Thursday, March 16 at 2:00pm EDT/11:00am PDT, register at https://www.prevalent.net/webinars/23-nycrr-500-american-banker-webinar/

Note: Speaker Brad Keller, CTPRP, is an industry expert and thought leader with more than 25 years' experience developing and leading vendor risk management programs. He has previously managed the development of the standards-based Shared Assessments tools and training, designed the Risk Management Professional Certification Program, and has testified before the US Congress on behalf of the financial services industry.

About Prevalent

Recently named the Fastest Growing Cybersecurity Company Firm in the Cybersecurity Excellence Award's 50 to 100 person category, Prevalent, Inc. is the pioneer in third-party risk management and cyber threat intelligence. Prevalent's Synapse Exchange is the industry's first unified, cross-sector third party risk management platform. Exchange participants can launch their own assessments, leverage analytics, build their own questionnaires, adjust risk scores, create findings, engage in communication with vendors and customers, and enjoy the benefits of all Synapse features.