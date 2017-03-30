Join the Barona Coffee Club for Free Donuts, Coffee & 3X Points Every Weekday in April

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Wake up and smell the coffee at Barona Resort & Casino's first-ever Barona Coffee Club! Barona is inviting all Diamond, Platinum and qualifying Gold Club Barona members who are at least 60 years of age to enjoy complimentary coffee and donuts from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Monday through Friday in April.

Barona Coffee Club members will also receive 3X points on all slots, keno and video poker games every weekday from 6 a.m. to noon!

"With free coffee, free donuts, and 3X points on all your favorite games, there are even more reasons to perk up and play at Barona this month," said Rick Salinas, general manager of Barona Resort & Casino.

