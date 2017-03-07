Join Today's Ontario Federation of Labour Make It Fair Telephone Town Hall

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 7, 2017) - The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) invites all Ontarians to join OFL President Chris Buckley, Secretary-Treasurer Patty Coates, Executive Vice-President Ahmad Gaied, workers from Unite Here 75, and Pam Frache, the provincial coordinator for The Fight for $15 and Fairness for a telephone town hall tonight. This very important meeting will give us the opportunity to discuss the Changing Workplaces Review and the changes that are needed to ensure decent work across the province.

Where: Ontario-wide by telephone

When: 7:00 p.m. Tuesday March 7, 2017

How to join the telephone town hall: To join the call at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday March 7, please dial 1-877-229-8493 and enter the ID code: 116429.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.ofl.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter.

The OFL's Make It Fair campaign takes on issues of inequality in the workforce, and coincides with the province's "Changing Workplaces Review." The campaign works toward across-the-board changes to the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act that would improve standards for every worker and make it easier for them to join a union. For more information visit www.makeitfair.ca.

The Make It Fair campaign works in solidarity with The Fight for $15 & Fairness, which is supported by community, labour, student and faith groups across Ontario and works for sweeping changes to employment and labour laws. Central in the campaign is the demand for a $15 minimum wage for all workers, regardless of age, student status, job or area of work. For more information, visit 15andfairness.org.