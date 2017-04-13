JOINGO and House Advantage Announce Strategic Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NV and SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - JOINGO®, the leading provider of mobile loyalty solutions for the casino gaming industry, and customer loyalty strategy and solution experts House Advantage today announced a new strategic partnership that aims to integrate the two products to provide a seamless loyalty experience for current and future joint customers.

The integration will feature authentication of a customer via mobile app using the House Advantage API, notifications via mobile app when a patron becomes qualified for an offer or when an offer is close to expiring, better reward point tracking via live gameplay monitoring, and more.

Both JOINGO and House Advantage pride themselves on having open and flexible platforms, welcoming integrations with other party systems.

"In today's competitive landscape, it's critical that technology companies are willing and able to integrate with other systems to serve our customers in the best way possible," said Kirk Olson, VP of Sales at JOINGO. "House Advantage has an excellent reputation as the industry leader for providing revenue producing customer loyalty solutions with innovative technology, so it's a natural fit. We're very excited about the partnership."

"JOINGO has the most robust mobile engagement solutions -- they are a leading mobile provider with a proven track record of success," said Jon Wolfe, CEO of House Advantage. "We are committed to selecting the best third party partners that complement our operational capabilities and robust data solutions to provide our customers new opportunities to enhance their guest relationships."

About JOINGO®

JOINGO empowers casino brands to engage their patrons with highly personalized and interactive mobile campaigns that drive increased reach, loyalty, and revenue. The award-winning mobile platform from JOINGO lets any casino deploy their own unique mobile apps without coding, and manage a highly effective mobile engagement strategy through a cloud-based management console. Based in San Jose, CA with offices in Las Vegas, the company is led by a proven team of mobile technology experts and respected casino gaming industry veterans. For more information, visit www.joingo.com.

About House Advantage, LLC

House Advantage loyalty marketing technologies, reinforced by strategic expertise and deep industry experience, empower the world's most successful entertainment brands to seamlessly integrate powerful new marketing strategies and tools. With House Advantage, brands increase customer engagement, generate vital business intelligence and boost per-patron share-of-wallet with seamless integration and total support for their existing systems. House Advantage is headquartered in Las Vegas, with offices in Macau SAR, Reno, NV, and Memphis, TN. For more information, visit www.houseadv.com.