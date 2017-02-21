JOINGO Announces Integration with CasinoTrac Casino Management System

LAS VEGAS, NV and SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - JOINGO®, the leader in mobile engagement for the casino gaming industry, has just completed its first integration with the CasinoTrac system created by Table Trac, Inc. The integration was completed at WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan, IA and is featured in the WinnaVegas Casino Resort mobile application.

The JOINGO integration with CasinoTrac features full integration of JOINGO mobile applications with the CasinoTrac casino management system. Using a JOINGO mobile app, players have access to their account information such as tier level, points balance and points value, and can view personalized offers and promotions.

"We are very excited to be partnering with JOINGO to bring our customers a mobile solution they can depend on to produce real ROI and cost savings," said Chad Hoehne, President and Chief Technology Officer for Table Trac, Inc. "We are certain that WinnaVegas Casino Resort is just the first of many successful integrations with JOINGO in the future."

"The CasinoTrac integration is another great example of the open and flexible nature of the JOINGO platform," said Kirk Olson, VP of Sales at JOINGO. "We are ecstatic to have CasinoTrac as our fifth CMS integration, and we are looking forward to bringing the JOINGO mobile engagement solution to CasinoTrac's existing and future customers."

The WinnaVegas Casino Resort mobile application featuring JOINGO integration with CasinoTrac is now available in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

About JOINGO®

JOINGO is a leading-edge mobile technology company based in San Jose, CA with offices in Las Vegas. JOINGO's patented technology targets players' smartphones and tablets using the latest in mobile applications, location-based marketing and more. JOINGO allows casino brands to reach mobile users with highly personalized and interactive mobile marketing campaigns that drive increased reach, loyalty, and revenue. For more, visit www.joingo.com.

About Table Trac, Inc.

Table Trac, Inc. ( OTCQB : TBTC) was founded in 1995 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota. The company has developed a suite of casino management products for more than 120 locations worldwide that automate and monitor the operations of casinos with CasinoTrac, a casino management system integrated with a complete suite of modules for guest rewards, loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions administration and management, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting reports.

About WinnaVegas Casino Resort

WinnaVegas is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, a federally recognized tribe in northeastern Nebraska. Opening in April 1992, WinnaVegas has grown over the years to become the largest gaming floor in the area with a total gaming space of 54,353 square feet. The casino has over 860 slot machines -- the most in Siouxland, 10 casino table games, a poker room, non-smoking gaming room, and bingo hall. It also features a beautiful hotel, three delicious dining options, a spacious event center, golf simulators and multiple meeting rooms.