JOINGO Exceeds 50 Properties, Continues to Increase Market Penetration

LAS VEGAS, NV and SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - January 12, 2017) - JOINGO®, the leading provider of mobile engagement solutions for the casino gaming industry, today announced that it has signed agreements with over 50 casino properties. JOINGO's robust, easy-to-use mobile engagement solution, open integrations platform, and strong industry partnerships have made it the solution of choice for leading casino operators like Rush Street Gaming, JACK Entertainment, Cache Creek Casino Resort, and many more.

JOINGO's customer base has grown significantly over recent years, more than doubling in 2016 alone. The JOINGO mobile platform now serves casino customers in Alabama, Arizona, California, Delaware, Illinois, Nevada, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington state, and Canada.

"The casino gaming and hospitality industry has fully embraced the shift of consumer engagement to their mobile phones," Steve Boyle, CEO of JOINGO. "The vision of making the consumer's mobile phone the center of the loyalty relationship is being realized by our customers, and they are now coming back and asking to expand the set of services included in their mobile loyalty program. We are now engaged with customers who have a high level of urgency to get started in order to perfect their mobile loyalty program before the competition."

The JOINGO platform is integrated with every leading CMS provider in North America, and has also integrated and/or partnered with other industry-leading technology providers OfferCraft, Micro Gaming Technologies (MGT), House Advantage, VizExplorer, Ruby Seven Studios, IGT DoubleDown Casino, and Red Circle Agency to name a few.

About JOINGO®

JOINGO is a leading-edge mobile technology company based in San Jose, CA with offices in Las Vegas. JOINGO's patented engagement solution targets players' smartphones and tablets using the latest in mobile applications, location-based marketing, gamification and more. JOINGO allows casino brands to reach mobile users with highly personalized and interactive mobile marketing campaigns that drive increased reach, loyalty, and revenue. For more, visit www.joingo.com.