Joint government funding supports improved safety and traffic flow along Route 11

BOUCTOUCHE AND MIRAMICHI, NEW BRUNSWICK--(Marketwired - Jan. 13, 2017) - Modern efficient roadways are crucial to facilitating trade and creating good, well-paying jobs for the middle class. Increasing the capacity of Route 11 will ensure safer, easier commutes for residents, provide rural communities with reliable access to essential services in urban centres, and help pave the way for economic growth throughout the region.

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick, today announced more than $272 million in federal-provincial funding for key upgrades to three sections of Route 11 between Shediac and Miramichi. The Government of Canada is contributing up to $125 million to this project while the Government of New Brunswick is providing $147 million.

The project involves twinning approximately 20 kilometres of the highway from south of the Shediac River to south of the Little Bouctouche River, and constructing an 11-kilometre, 2-lane, controlled-access bypass between Glenwood and Miramichi.

Route 11 is a key regional transportation link that plays a vital role in accommodating trade and tourism, while connecting communities across the province. It is directly linked to the Bathurst and Moncton airports, and is the main highway from northeastern New Brunswick to Quebec, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and the United States.

"The Government of Canada recognizes how important modern and efficient infrastructure is strengthening the middle class, supporting a high standard of living, and a growing Canadian economy. Transforming Route 11 will allow people to spend less time on the road and more time with their families, help rural residents get the healthcare and other services they need, and make it easier for businesses to get their goods to markets."

The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Member of Parliament for Beauséjour, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Businesses in Kent County, on the Miramichi, and throughout our province will be able to get their products to markets more efficiently. This investment will also create over 2,500 jobs for the next four years. People have been talking about upgrading Route 11 for decades. By working with all partners, we are finally getting it done."

The Honourable Brian Gallant, Premier of New Brunswick

