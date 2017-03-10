Jon Ryley, Head of "Winning Business" at $10 Billion International Construction Firm Balfour Beatty, to Join Domopalooza Mainstage

Ryley to Share Insights on Establishing a Data-driven Culture That Accelerates Business Performance

SILICON SLOPES, UT--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Today Domo announced that Jon Ryley, Head of Winning Business at Balfour Beatty PLC, will speak on the mainstage at Domopalooza™ 2017. As Balfour Beatty's "Head of Winning Business", Ryley will discuss how real-time data helped produce greater transparency and accountability across the organization. Moreover, by taking immediate action on this real-time data, Balfour Beatty realized a significant impact on their business performance.

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group that combines engineers, builders, project and facilities managers, analysts, consultants to finance, develop, build and maintain the vital infrastructures. Ryley's proven strengths in customer transformation, Marketing and Business Development enabled him to thrive as Head of Winning Business for Balfour Beatty, where he leads a sales teams that drives growth, improves cash flow and increases win rates.

Domopalooza, Domo's annual customer event, is designed to educate, inform and inspire Domo's fast-growing community of users from the world's most progressive organizations and most recognizable brands. In its third year, Domopalooza will be held March 21 - 24, 2017, at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

From keynote presentations to more than 35 breakout sessions, hands-on personalized training and networking opportunities, attendees will gain valuable lessons from industry experts and fellow customers. They'll gain new insights on how to leverage Domo, and learn how all employees -- from the CEO to front line workers -- can use Domo to optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results.

To learn more about how experts from Balfour Beatty and other successful organizations are using Domo to get more value from their business data, register for Domopalooza on Domopalooza's event page.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is a leading international infrastructure group providing innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth.

We finance, develop, build and maintain complex infrastructure such as transportation, power and utility systems and social and commercial buildings. Our main geographies are the UK, US and South East Asia.

About Domo

Domo helps all employees -- from the CEO to the front line worker -- optimize business performance by connecting them to the right data and people they need to improve business results. Domo's Business Cloud is the world's first customizable platform that enables decision makers to identify and act on strategic opportunities in real time. The company is backed with more than $500 million from the world's best investors and is led by a management team with tenure at the world's most well-known technology companies. For more information, visit www.domo.com. You can also follow Domo on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google+, Instagram and Pinterest.

Domo, The Business Cloud and Domopalooza are trademarks of Domo, Inc.