Joongang Sunday announces the winners of '2017 The Greatest Executive Leadership of the Year'

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - Joongang Sunday announced today 38 CEOs and leaders as the winners of '2017 The Greatest Executive Leadership of the Year'.

Hosted by Joongang Sunday and sponsored by Joongangilbo, JTBC-TV, Ministry of Science, ICT, Future Planning, and Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, '2017 The Greatest Executive Leadership of the Year' has been recognizing numerous CEOs and leaders of various organizations.

Joongang Sunday hosted the award ceremony on March 29 at Millennium Hilton Hotel in Seoul attended by the colleagues and family of the award winners.

The following is the list of the award winners:

Auh-Ryung, Lee (Chairman / Daishin Financial Group)

Bo-Seang, Park (Mayor / Gimcheon City)

Gi-Woo, Lee (President / JEI University)

Chung-Sik, Kim (Governor / Changnyeong County)

Won-Suk, Oh (Chairman / Korea Fuel Tech Corporation)

Sung-Hee, Kang (President / CLK Corporation)

Chung-Gon, Koo (Governor / Hwasun County)

Jae-Sik, Choi (Chairman / Government Employees Pension Service)

Young-Jin, Kwon (Mayor / Daegu Metropolitan City)

Joo-Soo, Kim (Governor / Uisoeng County)

Jeju Special Self-governing Province Development Corporation.

Ki-young, Kim (President / Korea University of Technology & Education)

Jin-Won, Kang (Governor / Gangjin County)

Seung-Keun, Yoon (Governor / Goseong County)

Si-Duk, Oh (Mayor / Gongju City)

Mun-Oh, Kim (Governor / Daegu Metropolitan City Dalseong-gun)

Ryong-woo, Rhi (Governor / Buyeo County)

Do-Gun, Song (Mayor / Sacheon City)

Chang-Heum, Byeon (CEO / Seoul Housing &Communities Corporation)

Jae-Hyun, Lee (President & CEO / Sudokwon Landfill site Management Corp.)

Gil-Ho, Go (Governor / Shinan County)

Sun-Kyo, Kim (Governor / Yangpyeong County)

Gyeong-Hui, Won (Mayor / Yeoju City)

Gyu-Sun, Kim (Governor / Yeoncheon County)

Hee-Jin, Lee (Governor / Yeongdeok County)

Wook-Hyeon, Jang (Mayor / Yeongju City)

Sun-Bong, Hwang (Governor / Yesan County)

U-Chul, Shin (Governor / Wando County)

Do-Jong, Kim (President / Wonkwang University)

Hong-Seop, Kim (Mayor / Incheon Metropolitan City Jung-gu Office)

Du-Seok, Yoo (Governor / Jangseong County)

Dong-Soo, Han (Governor / Cheongsong County)

Ji-Man, Park (President / Kitchenborie Co., Ltd.)

Hong-Goo, Lee (CEO / Tobesoft, Inc.)

Jae-Kook, Sim (Governor / Pyeong Chang County)

Suk-Moon, Sun (CEO / SMC Pneumatics Korea Co., Ltd.)

Ki-Dong, Park (President & CEO / Korea Gas Safety Corporation)

Myoung-Sik, Park (CEO / Korea Land and Geospatial Informatix Corporation)