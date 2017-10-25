Joseph Ruffo Named President of Renin Holdings, LLC

BRAMPTON, ON and TUPELO, MS--(Marketwired - October 25, 2017) - Renin Holdings, LLC, ("Renin"), today announced that Mr. Joe Ruffo has been named President of Renin Holdings LLC and its subsidiaries Renin Canada Corp and Renin US LLC.

Joe Ruffo joined Renin in May of 2016 as Chief Financial Officer and lead the refinancing of its business and the rebuilding of its finance team. In October of 2016, Mr. Ruffo was named Chief Operating Officer and drove projects to update and upgrade Renin's business systems, integrate two manufacturing plants, and assume responsibility for the Company's JJ Home Products division. Prior to joining Renin in 2016, he served in numerous senior financial positions including Price Waterhouse Coopers, Campbell Soup, Marine Harvest, Del Monte Canada, and at Jan K. Overweel. Mr. Ruffo has worked in public, private and private equity businesses, and is a CPA CA, with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Laurentian University.

Renin Holdings, LLC:

Renin is engaged in the manufacture and design of specialty doors, systems and hardware, and home decor products for single family homes, condominiums, apartment buildings, and hotels, and has manufacturing and distribution centers in Canada and the United States. For further information, please visit www.Renin.com

