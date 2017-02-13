Josh and Kate Olds, new Dryer Vent Wizard owners, share good feelings that come with each job

LOUISVILLE, KY--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - Husband and wife team, Josh and Kate Olds, are new owners of Dryer Vent Wizard (DVW) of Kentuckiana, which services customers in southern Indiana and along the Interstate 64 corridor from Louisville to Lexington.

DVW specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, cleaning and maintenance of dryers for residential and commercial clients. It is estimated that poorly maintained or clogged dryer vents are the leading cause of appliance fires, resulting in more than 15,500 dryer fires every year in the U.S. alone. These are only the reported cases.

"Not a day goes by that we don't prevent a fire hazard," said Josh Olds, who recently helped a customer who had the same dryer since 1986. "We found 30 years' worth of burnt lint inside. It was a ticking time bomb."

The Olds, who live in Crestwood and are active members of Northeast Christian Church in Louisville, purchased the DVW franchise last fall. When the couple were researching business opportunities, the company was a natural fit. Josh, who had previous experience as a home inspector, had seen dryer vent problems and faulty installations that were not code compliant.

Kate Olds is the company's owner and CEO while her husband is responsible for operations with the assistance of one full-time and one part-time technician, who works for a local fire department.

The couple agrees that they make a strong team and appreciate the support they receive from DVW's corporate staff and franchisees across the country.

"Every day, we can leave a job with a good feeling and know that we've helped eliminate a potential fire," added Olds.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Dryer Vent Wizard specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, cleaning and maintenance for residential and commercial customers. A member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), DVW franchise owners serve more than 9,000 communities of all sizes throughout U.S. and Canada. For more information and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.DryerVentWizard.com or call 866-498-SAFE (7233) in the U.S. and 866-395-SAFE (7233) in Canada.