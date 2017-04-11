Jourdan Announces Closing of Private Placement

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (NEX:JOR.H) ("Jourdan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its oversubscribed non-brokered private placement previously announced in its press releases dated March 21, 2017. The Company issued an aggregate of 16,100,000 units at a price of $0.075 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,207,500 (the "Offering").

The net proceeds from the private placement will be used for working capital, advancing exploration on Quebec lithium properties and acquisitions.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 per share until April 10, 2018 (the "Warrant Expiry Date").

In the event that, during the period following 12 months from the Closing Date, the volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.25 per Common Share for any period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may, at its option, following such 10-day period, accelerate the Warrant Expiry Date by delivery of notice to the registered holders (an "Acceleration Notice") thereof and issuing a press release (a "Warrant Acceleration Press Release", and, in such case, the Warrant Expiry Date shall be deemed to be 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on the 30th day following the later of (i) the date on which the Acceleration Notice is sent to Warrant holders, and (ii) the date of issuance of the Warrant Acceleration Press Release.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid to arm's length finders an aggregate amount of $75,503.98 and issued an aggregate of 880,053 non transferable finder warrants (the "Finder Warrants") having the same terms as the Warrants.

Michael Dehn, President and CEO and a Director of the Company, indirectly through Avanti Management & Consulting Limited, and Maxime Lemieux, Corporate Secretary and a Director of the Company, at the time that the Offering was completed, participated in the Offering as to respectively an aggregate of 639,336 Units and 40,000 Units for total proceeds of $50,950.20. Accordingly, the Offering constituted to that extent a "related party transaction" under MI 61-101. The transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to or the consideration paid by such persons exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the Offering as the details of the Offering and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period expiring on August 11, 2017.

About Jourdan Resources

Jourdan Resources Inc. is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol JOR.H on the TSX Venture NEX Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties in lithium.

Please visit the Company's website at www.jourdanresources.com.

