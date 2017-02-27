Jourdan Announces Revocation of CTO, Reinstatement of Trading, Date of Annual Meeting and Shares for Debt Transactions

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Feb. 27, 2017) - JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSX VENTURE:JOR) ("JOURDAN" or the "Company") (www.jourdan.ca) is pleased to report that the Ontario Securities Commission, as principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, the Alberta Securities Commission and the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (collectively, the "Commissions"), have revoked the cease trade orders issued on July 15, 3, and 21, 2015, respectively (the "Cease Trade Orders"), directing that all trading in securities of the Company cease, that were issued on the basis that the Company was in default of certain filing requirements under applicable securities laws (the "Required Filings"). The Company was also cease traded in the province of Alberta pursuant to a statutory reciprocal order (the "Reciprocal Order"). The Required Filings have all been filed and are available for review online at SEDAR at www.sedar.com, under the Company's profile.

The Commissions revoked the Cease Trade Orders relating to Jourdan's securities effective February 21, 2017. Concurrently, the Alberta Securities Commission revoked the Reciprocal Order.

On February 24, 2017, following a reinstatement review conducted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), at the request of the Company, the Exchange granted approval for reinstatement of trading of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange NEX Board (the "NEX"). Trading will be reinstated at the open of the NEX on February 28, 2017.

Jourdan would also like to announce that it will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders ("ASM") on May 19, 2017 and that April 13, 2017 has been set as the record date of the ASM.

In addition, Jourdan announces that it proposes to complete seven shares for debt transactions, which remain conditional upon approval by the director of the Company, pursuant to which Jourdan will issue an aggregate of 5,860,863 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per share in satisfaction of CAD$439,564.94 of indebtedness currently owed to seven parties.

The following [three] debt conversion transactions are "related party transactions" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"): CAD$1,642.28 of indebtedness owed to Glen Wylie, a former CFO of Jourdan; CAD$20,956.76 owed to Michael Dehn, the CEO and a director of Jourdan; and CAD$185,636.00 of indebtedness owed to Avanti Management, an entity that provides management services to Jourdan and is controlled by Michael Dehn (the CEO and a director of Jourdan) and Glen Wylie (a former CFO of Jourdan). Each of the proposed shares for debt transactions are exempt from the formal valuation approval requirements of MI 61-101 as none of the securities of Jourdan are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The proposed shares for debt transactions are exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as at the time the transactions were agreed to, neither the fair market value of the transactions, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transactions, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of Jourdan's market capitalization.

