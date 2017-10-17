The Journey from Passive to Active TMF with C.R. Bard, Inc. and Daiichi Sankyo, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

As the industry move to eTMF continues at a pace, hear from two organizations about their journeys to optimize clinical trial processes and the benefits they are seeing from making the shift to active TMF

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 17, 2017) - Manual systems are unable to keep up with the pace and volume of modern clinical trials, making it increasingly difficult for clinical operations teams to manage end-to end processes and information in clinical studies.

There are a variety of solutions being used by life sciences organizations to tackle this challenge. eTMFs are one of the most popular tools but these vary tremendously -- from local or cloud file shares through to purpose-built eTMF applications.

The least mature solutions, such as local file systems, offer simple storage and archival of documents and are typically referred to as 'passive' TMFs. The most mature solutions are purpose-built eTMF applications, which actively manage TMF documents and processes and unify end-to-end processes in real-time as the TMF is being generated.

Introducing the Veeva TMF Maturity Model

Veeva pioneered the TMF Maturity Model to evaluate TMF maturity levels of a life sciences organization. This framework and technique establishes and tracks maturity levels by asking respondents to answer a series of questions across nine different business categories -- from strategy and infrastructure to compliance and governance.

Hear how C.R. Bard, Inc and Daiichi Sankyo, Inc are optimizing their TMFs

Since 2014, C.R. Bard, Inc has increased its TMF maturity score by two levels. The company selected Veeva Vault eTMF to aid the transition from a passive to active TMF operating model. The Vault eTMF structure is based on the DIA TMF Reference Model and this has enabled Bard to focus on standardizing across the whole clinical organization.

Daiichi Sankyo, Inc has also seen a significant uplift in maturity score since moving to an eTMF. This approach has allowed them to realize better collaboration with CROs as well as improved partner and functional quality control.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 1pm EDT, join featured speakers from C.R. Bard, Inc, Daiichi Sankyo, Inc, and Veeva as they discuss their journey from legacy systems to a new, modern TMF approach, including implementation, benefits, key areas for improvement, and what they learned from the overall experience.

For more information or to register for this complimentary event, visit: The Journey from Passive to Active TMF with C.R. Bard, Inc. and Daiichi Sankyo.

