J.P. Morgan Presents Robin Hood's Fifth Annual Investors Conference

Event Raises $21 Million Since its Inception in 2013 to Fight Poverty

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 23, 2017) - Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, held its annual Investors Conference on October 19 and 20 at Spring Studios in Manhattan. The event, now in its fifth year, was presented by J.P. Morgan.

The conference brought together leaders in finance, biotech, gaming and entertainment, health care and politics to share actionable, money-making insights with the 600-person audience. Since its inception in 2013, the event has raised $21 million. One hundred percent of ticket sales go to fight poverty in New York City.

"For 20 years J.P. Morgan has stood with Robin Hood in the fight against poverty," said Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "Five years ago, we started the Robin Hood Investors Conference and joined forces financially so that every dollar raised can go directly to Robin Hood programs, which include some of the most effective soup kitchens, homeless shelters, schools and job training programs in New York City."

The two-day conference was organized by Robin Hood Board members Mary Callahan Erdoes, CEO of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management; Lee S. Ainslie II, founder and Managing Partner of Maverick Capital Management; Joel S. Marcus, chairman, CEO, and founder of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc./Alexandria Venture Investments; Barry S. Sternlicht, founder, chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, as well as Daniel S. Loeb, founder and CEO of Third Point LLC.

The conference's agenda included "fireside chats" featuring Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan Chase & Co., Ken Langone of Invemed Associates LLC, Paul Tudor Jones II of Tudor Investment Corp., Barry Rosenstein of JANA Partners LLC, and Elaine Chao, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation. Additionally, Anthony Bozza of Lakewood Capital Management, Debra Fine of Fine Capital Partners, Rodolf Bohli of RBR Capital, Alexander Klabin of Senator Investment Group, Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital Management, Alex Sacerdote of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC, Steve Mandel of Lone Pine Capital LLC, Scott Ferguson of Sachem Head Capital Management, and Samantha Greenberg of Margate Capital Management LP presented their best investment ideas.

The pinnacle of the two days was Jones' discussion with Andrew Ross Sorkin on the 30th anniversary of the 1987 market crash. In the wake of the crash, Jones gathered a group of friends to discuss what they could do to help those who would ultimately be most impacted by the fallout. Robin Hood was born from that conversation. Today, Robin Hood helps reduce barriers to opportunity for New Yorkers by keeping families stably housed, providing emergency food, educating thousands of children and much more.

"We're so grateful that for more than 20 years, J.P. Morgan has been a close partner in this fight against poverty in New York City," said Wes Moore, CEO of Robin Hood. "From our world-class Investors Conference to so much more, we've been able to stay steadfast in the poverty fight standing shoulder-to-shoulder with J.P. Morgan."

About Robin Hood

Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, finds, funds and creates over 200 of the most effective programs, to help 1.8 million New Yorkers learn and earn their way out of poverty. Because our board of directors underwrites all operating costs, 100% of your donation goes directly to organizations helping New Yorkers in need. www.robinhood.org Facebook: facebook.com/robinhood Twitter: @robinhoodnyc

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE : JPM) is a leading global financial services firm with assets of $2.6 trillion and operations worldwide. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, JPMorgan Chase & Co. serves millions of customers in the United States and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients under its J.P. Morgan and Chase brands. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

