JSA, the Preeminent PR and Marketing Firm for Tech and Telecom, Appoints Howard Oliver as New Canadian Director of Business Development

New Hire Follows JSA's Successful First Year in the Canadian Marketplace

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) Canada, a division of Jaymie Scotto and Associates, the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, announces today that PR expert Howard Oliver has joined the agency to further develop its growing portfolio of Canadian technology and telecom accounts. Focused on helping Canadian tech companies expand rapidly into the US, Howard brings a wealth of experience in business development and public relations industry, having spent over 17 years running his own successful firm, What If What Next. The addition of Howard to the JSA team comes as JSA Canada celebrates the one-year anniversary of its expansion into the Canadian market.

As JSA's Director of Business Development for Canada, Howard will support the company's ongoing success in providing best-in-class marketing, public relations and event planning services for firms serving the technology and telecommunications industries. "I am excited to bring JSA's industry expertise and award-winning public relations approach to companies all across Canada," says Howard. "I look forward to representing the company at key industry events and leveraging my market knowledge and connections to build new relationships within Canada's vibrant technology and telecom sector."

"We launched JSA Canada a year ago to enhance our services for our Canadian clients by leveraging local talent with expertise in Canadian government processes, media relations and business development," continues Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, Founder and CEO of JSA. "Now, with a seasoned staff in Vancouver, Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal, we are well-positioned to continue amplifying the marketing efforts of enterprises within the Canadian technology and telecom ecosystems."

Over the past year, JSA Canada has proven its ability to raise the profiles of its Canadian clients, building their brand equity and earning them industry recognition headlines and awards. JSA's service offerings provide extensive value, with a selection of packages available to meet the marketing needs of organizations of any size.

For more information on JSA Canada, please visit http://www.jsa.net/canada/ or email sales@jsa.net.

