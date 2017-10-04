JSA Transforms Telecom Exchange; Introduces 'TEX 2.0'

Revamped Event Sets New Industry Standard for Event Collaboration and Executive Networking and Debuts in New York - June 20, 2018

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the premier provider of PR, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, and founder and host of Telecom Exchange (TEX), announces the transformation of its TEX event to TEX 2.0, an invite-only, C-level networking event that provides unparalleled collaboration, education and one-on-one engagement with the industry's top thought leaders.

This 2018, in the event's eighth year back in New York on June 20, TEX is now more selective than ever to ensure the highest level of collaboration, direction and agenda-setting. C-levels will gather, by invitation-only, to determine the necessary next steps to ensure that networks are smarter and safer, and to make collaborations and partnerships easier.

"It's time for JSA to once again raise the event bar for our tech, telecom and content delivery industries," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, Founder and CEO of JSA. With TEX 2.0, JSA redesigned our event format to drive the right audience and the right collaborative conversations, so the end result is a list of agreed-upon, accountable action items, for, of and by the industry decision makers, clearly documenting next steps.

"As a stark contrast to the same talk by the same talking heads as seen at many of today's conferences, and by removing the marketing frills and sponsored sales pitches, TEX sets a new bar for industry communication and direct executive networking -- with the sole intent to drive the industry forward," continues Cutaia.

The new agenda for TEX 2.0 includes three action-driven CEO Roundtables, an interactive lunch, and one-on-one networking.

The new TEX layout is designed for executive engagement at every turn, with tables set for one-on-one and small group discussions. All pre-scheduled meetings will take place in one room, and at the designated tables. For sponsors with branded tables, all pre-planned and impromptu meetings will take place at the one designated table, avoiding table changing from meeting to meeting.

To reduce the 'sea of branding' found at most industry conferences and trade shows, only 11 TEX 2018 premier sponsorships are available. For more information, please visit http://thetelecomexchange.com/nyc/available-sponsorships/.

To secure your C-level participation at TEX 2018 (pending Board approval), visit www.theTelecomExchange.com.

