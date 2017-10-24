JSA Unveils the CEO Exchange for Tech and Telecom Decision Makers

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - Oct 24, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the premier provider of PR, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, and founder and host of the C-Level networking event series, the Telecom Exchange (TEX), is proud to announce the official launch of the CEO Exchange, a 24/7 online and in-app executive social network. Developed by JSA, the CEO Exchange is an invitation-only community of C-level executives in the technology, telecom and content provider industries. The mission is to facilitate meaningful engagement between members, share industry-specific data and ideas, conduct business and foster better collaborations and decision-making, while setting the agenda for industry growth in the year ahead.

After Board approval, members of the CEO Exchange have access to both the online portal and the seamlessly-integrated app to connect with fellow C-levels, apply to speak at upcoming Roundtables, view and add documents to the CEO Library, and more.

"In line with our recent announcement on the transformation of our event series, the Telecom Exchange, the CEO Exchange is a 24/7/365 virtual networking event where members are encouraged to share information, partner and engage in meaningful discussions and collaborations," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, Founder and CEO of JSA. "Whether through a group message board or via one-on-one meetings or messaging, members are encouraged to tell us what topics we as an industry should be discussing, what speakers they want to hear from, and what necessary actions need to be taken collectively to move forward. It's no longer about the same 'talking heads' on the same sponsored topics at similar trade shows across our industry. Now it's about purpose, action and accountability -- and not just for a day or two, but each day forward. That together, we can bring positive change."

Annual CEO Exchange basic membership includes:

Request and confirm meetings and network with other C-Levels



Apply to be a featured speaker at an upcoming Virtual or TEX CEO Roundtable



Sign and add company logo to any listed industry manifestos



Engage on the idea/message board



Receive smart notifications on roundtables and members that may interest you



Early/first viewing of CEO Roundtable recordings



Upload and access educational papers in the CEO Library



Featured executive bio



Featured company listing

Premium membership includes the above as well as:

1 TEX VIP Pass (valued at $2,000 USD)

One-on-One interview or Roundtable recording on JSA TV (valued at $850 USD)

For a demo of the CEO Exchange, click here: www.theceoexchange.net/demo. To apply for membership, click here: www.theCEOExchange.net/apply.

For more information, or to secure C-level participation at Telecom Exchange (pending Board approval), email: info@thetelecomexchange.com.

