JSA's Telecom Exchange (TEX) Kicks Off June 20th with Opening Reception at SPiN NYC and ATLANTIC-ACM's Service Provider Excellence Awards

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - Apr 10, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the premier provider of PR, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries, announces today that Telecom Exchange (TEX), the industry's top executive networking event 'where communications and technology meet,' will host its Opening Reception on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at SPiN NYC, the original ping pong social club. Technology and telecom industry leaders will join for casual networking, food, drinks and a 'winner-plays-winner' ping pong tournament to kick-off the opening night of TEX. Additionally, ATLANTIC-ACM, a leading strategic advisory and market diligence firm to the telecom and technology industries, will present its 2017 North American Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Awards based on feedback from over a thousand business telecom buyers.

Registration for the TEX NYC Opening Reception is complimentary for registered TEX attendees and for guests of ATLANTIC-ACM. To RSVP for the event, click here. Select sponsorship opportunities are still available for the Opening Reception. For more information, contact info@thetelecomexchange.com.

"Our TEX NYC Opening Reception is a highly-anticipated networking event that sets the stage ahead of the main networking event - and we expect this year's to be our largest gathering yet," comments Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA. "Additionally, it's an honor to welcome back ATLANTIC-ACM and its distinguished Business Connectivity Service Provider Excellence Award recipients and nominees. Like our partners at ATLANTIC-ACM, we here at JSA strive to recognize and connect the top leaders in our tech and telecom community, in one room, for executive networking, industry growth and fun."

The next day, Wednesday June 21, TEX NYC will be held at Cipriani Wall Street, which will include one-on-one meetings, CEO Roundtables and direct access to over 100 exhibiting companies. TEX exhibit space is selling out at record pace with over 95% of exhibit tables now sold. Exhibit tables are available on a first-come, first-serve basis; and there are a limited number of sponsorship packages available. For more information, email info@thetelecomexchange.com.

