JSA's Telecom Exchange (TEX) Returns to Los Angeles November 6-7

Event Targets Top Local, National and Global Technology and Telecom Companies with Network Interconnections on the West Coast; Provides Executive One-on-One Networking and C-Level Educational Roundtables

MIDDLEBROOK, VA--(Marketwired - May 2, 2017) - Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), the preeminent marketing, public relations and event-planning firm serving the telecommunications and technology industries, and founder and host of Telecom Exchange (TEX), the industry's top executive networking event 'where communications and technology meet,' announces today the return of TEX LA. TEX LA will take place on November 6-7, 2017 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles.

TEX LA is expected to bring in more than 50 exhibitors, including service and solution providers, data center operators, investment and research firms, software, hardware and app development tech firms, network security providers and more.

"In 2017, the potential for innovation is stronger than ever as companies embrace their digital future," states Jaymie Scotto Cutaia, CEO and Founder of JSA. "As old world industries digitize and undergo transformation by technologies such as IoT and digital security, the convergence of technology and telecom is ever apparent. At this critical time in our industry, TEX LA will serve as a great opportunity for thought leaders in communications and technology to meet and close deals."

TEX LA is a two-day, exclusive executive networking event for tech and telecom industry thought leaders, analysts and media. TEX addresses the need for direct, one-on-one networking, without the 'marketing frills,' for those who are building the communications and technologies of the future. The event offers direct one-on-one pre-planned meetings, a neutral exhibit floor featuring an array of innovative organizations, engaging CEO Roundtables featuring some of the top executives in the tech and telecom industries on trending topics, the Video Interview Zone for broadcasting news, Women in the Channel breakfast, and much more. For more information or to secure your space and branding for TEX LA, visit http://www.thetelecomexchange.com/la.

TEX LA leverages the 7-years of success of TEX NYC; the next TEX NYC is coming up quickly, on June 20-21, 2017 at Cipriani Wall Street. With over 95% of the exhibit tables now sold out, there are only a few remaining branding opportunities available. For more information, email info@thetelecomexchange.com or visit http://thetelecomexchange.com.

About JSA

Celebrating more than 12 years of success, Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA) is the preeminent provider of Public Relations, Marketing and Event Planning services to the tech and telecom industries. Awarded 'Most Outstanding Telecoms PR Agency' by LiveWire for 2015 & 2016, our success is attributed to our skilled JSA team, innovative tools, and established media and industry relationships, allowing us to deliver the finest outreach and brand awareness services available - with measurable return on investment. Our clients enjoy 'insider access' to the top journalists, bloggers, analysts and thought leaders shaping tech and telecom - as well as critical networking opportunities, including JSA's own industry networking event, Telecom Exchange (TEX). We also feature client and marketplace news via JSA WalkOuts (new, 3D-like interactive video for lead generation), JSA TV (our video newsroom on YouTube), JSA Radio (our podcast channel on iHeartRadio), Virtual CEO Roundtables (our monthly panel discussions with top industry thought leaders), Tech & Telecom News & Trends (our newsletter) and Tech and Telecom News Now (our industry blog). To learn more about how JSA can elevate your brand, visit www.jaymiescotto.com.

