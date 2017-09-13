Judge in Web Accessibility Case Calls on DOJ to Clarify ADA

PROVIDENCE, RI--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - In an unprecedented move, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II has ordered a stay in a trial between a visually impaired man and the food franchise Pizza Hut in hopes that the Department of Justice (DOJ) can clarify the legal interpretation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The plaintiff filed a lawsuit against the company because Pizza Hut's website and mobile app are not accessible to those with visual impairment and thus prohibits them from placing online orders. The suit serves as a reminder of the need for enforcement of the ADA in relation to online storefronts, which were not a common concern and didn't require specific regulation when then ADA legislation was first passed in 1990.

Mobile and Web accessibility compliance is a requirement, but trying to understand the WCAG 2.0 Guidelines and how they relate to ADA, ACAA, OCR, AODA, Section 508 and other compliance requirements, can be confusing.